This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th:
- Monday, January 13
- Snoop Dogg (Missionary)
- Roy Wood Jr. (Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers)
- Musical Guest Dawes
- Tuesday, January 14
- Bill Burr (Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years; Glengarry Glen Ross)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Musical Guest Neal Francis
- Wednesday, January 15
- Tim Allen (Shifting Gears)
- Musical Guest Maggie Rosel
- Thursday, January 16
- Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
- Musical Guest flipturn
- Friday, January 17
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.