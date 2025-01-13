This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th:

Monday, January 13 Snoop Dogg ( Missionary ) Roy Wood Jr. ( Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers ) Musical Guest Dawes

Tuesday, January 14 Bill Burr ( Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years ; Glengarry Glen Ross ) Jessica Gunning ( Baby Reindeer ) Musical Guest Neal Francis

Wednesday, January 15 Tim Allen ( Shifting Gears ) Musical Guest Maggie Rosel

Thursday, January 16 Fernanda Torres ( I’m Still Here ) Musical Guest flipturn

Friday, January 17 TBA



