“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Snoop Dog, Tim Allen and More to Appear Week of January 13th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th:

  • Monday, January 13
  • Tuesday, January 14
    • Bill Burr (Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years; Glengarry Glen Ross)
    • Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
    • Musical Guest Neal Francis
  • Wednesday, January 15
  • Thursday, January 16
    • Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
    • Musical Guest flipturn
  • Friday, January 17
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.