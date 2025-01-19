This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 20th-24th:

Monday, January 20 Don Cheadle ( Unstoppable ) Leanne Morgan ( You’re Cordially Invited ) Musical Guest Pete Yorn

Tuesday, January 21 Sterling K. Brown ( Paradise ) Jayson Tatum (The Boston Celtics) Musical Guests The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola

Wednesday, January 22 Jesse Eisenberg ( A Real Pain ) Danielle Deadwyler ( The Piano Lesson ) Musical Guest Larkin Poe

Thursday, January 23 James Marsden ( Paradise )

Friday, January 24 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.