This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 20th-24th:
- Monday, January 20
- Don Cheadle (Unstoppable)
- Leanne Morgan (You’re Cordially Invited)
- Musical Guest Pete Yorn
- Tuesday, January 21
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Jayson Tatum (The Boston Celtics)
- Musical Guests The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola
- Wednesday, January 22
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson)
- Musical Guest Larkin Poe
- Thursday, January 23
- James Marsden (Paradise)
- Friday, January 24
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.