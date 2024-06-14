“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Zac Efron, Austin Butler and More to Appear Week of June 17th

by |
Tags: , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 17th-21st:

  • Monday, June 17
    • Austin Butler (The Bikeriders)
    • Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
    • Musical Guest Madison Beer
  • Tuesday, June 18
    • Norman Reedus (The Bikeriders)
    • Hannah Einbinder (Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go)
    • Musical Guest Wallows
  • Wednesday, June 19
    • Dakota Johnson (Daddio)
    • Jack Quaid (The Boys)
    • Musical Guest Maya Hawke
  • Thursday, June 20
    • Zac Efron (A Family Affair)
    • U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett
    • Musical Guest Gracie Abrams
  • Friday, June 21
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.