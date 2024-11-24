"Kimmel" will also welcome Ronny Chieng, Drew Starkey, and Musical Guests Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 25th-29th:

Monday, November 25 Garth Brooks ( The Anthology, Part IV: Going Home ) Drew Starkey ( Queer ) Musical Guest Garth Brooks

Tuesday, November 26 Kathy Griffin ( My Life on the PTSD-List comedy tour) Ronny Chieng ( Interior Chinatown ) Musical Guests Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

Wednesday, November 27 TBA

Thursday, November 28 TBA

Friday, November 29 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 21, 2024 Jim Gaffigan ( Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny ) Jason Kelce ( Monday Night Countdown )



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.