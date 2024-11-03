Musical guests include Stevie Nicks and Alessia Cara; plus the hosts of "Pod Save America" join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 4th-8th:

Monday, November 4 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) Allison Janney ( The Diplomat ) Musical Guest Stevie Nicks

Tuesday, November 5 Pre-empted for ABC News coverage

Wednesday, November 6 Jon Favreau, Jon Lovitz, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor ( Pod Save America ) Musical Guest Alessia Cara

Thursday, November 7 John David Washington ( The Piano Lesson ) Don Johnson ( Doctor Odyssey ) Musical Guest mxmtoon

Friday, November 8 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.