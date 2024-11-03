“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Allison Janney, Don Johnson and More to Appear Week of November 4th

Musical guests include Stevie Nicks and Alessia Cara; plus the hosts of "Pod Save America" join the show.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 4th-8th:

  • Monday, November 4
    • World Series MVP Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)
    • Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
    • Musical Guest Stevie Nicks
  • Tuesday, November 5
    • Pre-empted for ABC News coverage
  • Wednesday, November 6
    • Jon Favreau, Jon Lovitz, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor (Pod Save America)
    • Musical Guest Alessia Cara
  • Thursday, November 7
    • John David Washington (The Piano Lesson)
    • Don Johnson (Doctor Odyssey)
    • Musical Guest mxmtoon
  • Friday, November 8
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.