This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st:
- Monday, October 28
- Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long (FOX NFL Sunday)
- Eiza González (La Máquina)
- Musical Guest Tears For Fears
- Tuesday, October 29
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- Aldis Hodge (Cross)
- Musical Guest Dawes
- Wednesday, October 30
- Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guest Magdalena Bay
- Thursday, October 31
- Anthony Anderson (Buy It Now)
- “Science Bob” Pflugfelder (science demo)
- Friday, November 1
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.