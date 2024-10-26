“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Hugh Grant, Eddie Redmayne and More to Appear Week of October 28th

Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and other will also stop by "Kimmel" this week
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st:

  • Monday, October 28
    • Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long (FOX NFL Sunday)
    • Eiza González (La Máquina)
    • Musical Guest Tears For Fears
  • Tuesday, October 29
    • Hugh Grant (Heretic)
    • Aldis Hodge (Cross)
    • Musical Guest Dawes
  • Wednesday, October 30
    • Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guest Magdalena Bay
  • Thursday, October 31
    • Anthony Anderson (Buy It Now)
    • “Science Bob” Pflugfelder (science demo)
  • Friday, November 1
    • TBA

