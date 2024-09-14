This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 16th-20th:
- Monday, September 16
- Chris Hemsworth (Transformers One)
- Elizabeth Olsen (His Three Daughters)
- Musical Guest Green Day
- Tuesday, September 17
- George Clooney (Wolfs)
- Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
- Musical Guest The Smashing Pumpkins
- Wednesday, September 18
- Jon Hamm (Transformers One)
- Maisy Stella (My Old Ass)
- Musical Guest Glass Animals
- Thursday, September 19
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Peter Krause (9-1-1)
- Musical Guest Hozier
- Friday, September 20
- TBA
