“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Chris Hemsworth, George Clooney and More to Appear Week of September 16th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 16th-20th:

  • Monday, September 16
    • Chris Hemsworth (Transformers One)
    • Elizabeth Olsen (His Three Daughters)
    • Musical Guest Green Day
  • Tuesday, September 17
    • George Clooney (Wolfs)
    • Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
    • Musical Guest The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Wednesday, September 18
    • Jon Hamm (Transformers One)
    • Maisy Stella (My Old Ass)
    • Musical Guest Glass Animals
  • Thursday, September 19
    • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
    • Peter Krause (9-1-1)
    • Musical Guest Hozier
  • Friday, September 20
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.