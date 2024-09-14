This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 16th-20th:

Monday, September 16 Chris Hemsworth ( Transformers One ) Elizabeth Olsen ( His Three Daughters ) Musical Guest Green Day

Tuesday, September 17 George Clooney ( Wolfs ) Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential Musical Guest The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, September 18 Jon Hamm ( Transformers One ) Maisy Stella ( My Old Ass ) Musical Guest Glass Animals

Thursday, September 19 Kristen Bell ( Nobody Wants This ) Peter Krause ( 9-1-1 Musical Guest Hozier

Friday, September 20 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.