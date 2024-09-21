“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Halle Berry, Magic Johnson and More to Appear Week of September 23rd

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th:

  • Monday, September 23
    • Halle Berry (Never Let Go)
    • Mike Tyson (Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson)
    • Musical Guest Old Dominion
  • Tuesday, September 24
    • Josh Gad (PictureFace Lizzy)
    • Jack Schlossberg (Political correspondent)
    • Judah & The Lion
  • Wednesday, September 25
    • Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
    • Will Reeve (Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story)
    • Musical Guest Los Lonely Boys
  • Thursday, September 26
    • Earvin “Magic” Johnson
    • Joshua Jackson (Doctor Odyssey)
    • Musical Guest Myles Smith
  • Friday, September 27
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.