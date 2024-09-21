This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th:

Monday, September 23 Halle Berry ( Never Let Go ) Mike Tyson ( Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson ) Musical Guest Old Dominion

Tuesday, September 24 Josh Gad ( PictureFace Lizzy ) Jack Schlossberg (Political correspondent) Judah & The Lion

Wednesday, September 25 Sebastian Stan ( A Different Man ) Will Reeve ( Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story ) Musical Guest Los Lonely Boys

Thursday, September 26 Earvin “Magic” Johnson Joshua Jackson ( Doctor Odyssey ) Musical Guest Myles Smith

Friday, September 27 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.