What’s Happening:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th:
- Monday, September 23
- Halle Berry (Never Let Go)
- Mike Tyson (Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson)
- Musical Guest Old Dominion
- Tuesday, September 24
- Josh Gad (PictureFace Lizzy)
- Jack Schlossberg (Political correspondent)
- Judah & The Lion
- Wednesday, September 25
- Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
- Will Reeve (Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story)
- Musical Guest Los Lonely Boys
- Thursday, September 26
- Earvin “Magic” Johnson
- Joshua Jackson (Doctor Odyssey)
- Musical Guest Myles Smith
- Friday, September 27
- TBA
