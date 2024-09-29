"Kimmel" will also welcome Gwen Stefani, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal to the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 4th:

Monday, September 30 Gwen Stefani ( The Voice ; Bouquet ) Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) Musical Guest Gwen Stefani

Tuesday, October 1 Lady Gaga ( Joker: Folie à Deux and Harlequin ) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) ( True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between ) Musical Guest Lady Gaga

Wednesday, October 2 Jennifer Aniston ( Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life ) Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal ( La Máquina ) Musical Guest Lady Gaga

Thursday, October 3 Saoirse Ronan ( The Outrun ) Adam Brody ( Nobody Wants This ) Musical Guest beabadoobee

Friday, October 4 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.