Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 4th:
- Monday, September 30
- Gwen Stefani (The Voice; Bouquet)
- Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- Musical Guest Gwen Stefani
- Tuesday, October 1
- Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux and Harlequin)
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) (True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between)
- Musical Guest Lady Gaga
- Wednesday, October 2
- Jennifer Aniston (Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life)
- Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal (La Máquina)
- Musical Guest Lady Gaga
- Thursday, October 3
- Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Musical Guest beabadoobee
- Friday, October 4
- TBA
