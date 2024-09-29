“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston and More to Appear Week of September 30th

"Kimmel" will also welcome Gwen Stefani, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal to the show.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 4th:

  • Monday, September 30
    • Gwen Stefani (The Voice; Bouquet)
    • Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)
    • Musical Guest Gwen Stefani
  • Tuesday, October 1
    • Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux and Harlequin)
    • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) (True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between)
    • Musical Guest Lady Gaga
  • Wednesday, October 2
    • Jennifer Aniston (Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life)
    • Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal (La Máquina)
    • Musical Guest Lady Gaga
  • Thursday, October 3
    • Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)
    • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
    • Musical Guest beabadoobee
  • Friday, October 4
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.