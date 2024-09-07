“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Jane Fonda, Joey King and More to Appear Week of September 9th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 9th-13th:

  • Monday, September 9
    • Keegan-Michael Key (Transformers One)
    • Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies)
    • Musical Guest Khalid
  • Tuesday, September 10
    • Jane Fonda
    • George Conway
    • Musical Guest Good Neighbours
  • Wednesday, September 11
    • Dave Bautista (The Killer’s Game)
    • James Adomian (James Adomian – Path Of Most Resistance)
    • Musical Guest Midland
  • Thursday, September 12
    • Martin Lawrence (Y’all Know What It Is stand-up comedy tour)
    • Joey King (Uglies)
    • Musical Guest Soul Coughing
  • Friday, September 13
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.