Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 9th-13th:
- Monday, September 9
- Keegan-Michael Key (Transformers One)
- Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies)
- Musical Guest Khalid
- Tuesday, September 10
- Jane Fonda
- George Conway
- Musical Guest Good Neighbours
- Wednesday, September 11
- Dave Bautista (The Killer’s Game)
- James Adomian (James Adomian – Path Of Most Resistance)
- Musical Guest Midland
- Thursday, September 12
- Martin Lawrence (Y’all Know What It Is stand-up comedy tour)
- Joey King (Uglies)
- Musical Guest Soul Coughing
- Friday, September 13
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.