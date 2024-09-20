Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos Makes Broadway Debut In “Aladdin”

Star of the new unscripted series on ABC, The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, made her Broadway debut last night after the first episode of her show in the hit theatrical sensation, Aladdin.

What’s Happening:

Star of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, made her Broadway debut in a surprise, one-night-only appearance following the inaugural episode of her unscripted series.

Joan Vassos, made her Broadway debut in a surprise, one-night-only appearance following the inaugural episode of her unscripted series. Vassos appeared in the Broadway hit, Aladdin, alongside stars Adi Roy (Aladdin) and Sonya Balsara (Jasmine) in the role of the matchmaking Fortune Teller.

alongside stars Adi Roy (Aladdin) and Sonya Balsara (Jasmine) in the role of the matchmaking Fortune Teller. Later, as the entire company bowed, Michael James Scott (Genie) stepped forward to ask Vassos if she would “accept these roses” – perfect for The Golden Bachelorette, before presenting her with a bouquet.

After the success of The Golden Bachelor last fall, The Golden Bachelorette spotlights a second chance at love for one woman in her golden years.

last fall, spotlights a second chance at love for one woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities.

The Golden Bachelorette airs Wednesdays at 8:00 PM on ABC and arrives the next day on Hulu

Aladdin, adapted from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic of the same name, brings daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance tot the stage in a musical production including five of the classic songs from the animated film. The show is currently playing at the New Amsterdam theater in New York City.