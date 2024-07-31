Jordan E. Cooper Added to Cast Of Upcoming “Freaky Friday 2”

Jordan E. Cooper, known for his critically acclaimed play, Ain’t No Mo’, as well as turns on FX’s Pose and BET’s The Ms. Pat Show, has been tapped for a role in the upcoming Freaky Friday 2, according to Deadline.

Jordan E. Cooper has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming and highly-anticipated sequel Freaky Friday 2 , taking on the role of “Jett.”

, taking on the role of “Jett.” He stars alongside returning cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, and Chad Michael Murray in the sequel to the 2003 film.

Cooper is known for his Broadway work, as a Tony-nominated actor, playwright, producer, and director, becoming the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway with his critically acclaimed Ain’t No Mo’ , which received six Tony noms, including Best Featured Actor in a Play for Cooper’s turn as the flight attendant, “Peaches”

, which received six Tony noms, including Best Featured Actor in a Play for Cooper’s turn as the flight attendant, “Peaches” He is also known for his work on BET’s The Ms. Pat Show, which he also created, executive produces, and directs. He also starred on FX’s Pose , and has his own production company, Cookout Entertainment.

which he also created, executive produces, and directs. He also starred on FX’s , and has his own production company, Cookout Entertainment. A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

Freaky Friday 2 is due out in theaters sometime next year.

