Kiff and Barry Make Friends Worth Melting For in New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short on Disney Channel

The timeless tale of snow in the sun.

Kiff and Barry go to some great lengths to save their new friends in a festive seasonal new Chibi Tiny Tales short on Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived on Disney Channel, featuring the cast of the Emmy nominated series, Kiff , as they go on a fun and festive winter adventure.

short has arrived on Disney Channel, featuring the cast of the Emmy nominated series, , as they go on a fun and festive winter adventure. Kiff and all her friends are building snow friend versions of themselves, but the rays of the Table Town sun quickly get too intense for their creations.

To make sure that they don’t melt, Kiff and Barry do their best and make some rather innovative attempts to keep their snow buddies safe, regardless of what other Table Town residents get in their way.

From extreme air conditioning to the local freezers of the Slim Pickin’s grocery store, they try pretty much everything – only succeeding when they find a help wanted poster for a local establishment. Where? Watch below to find out!

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Fans can catch the new Kiff-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous shorts at our page You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW website, and Disney+