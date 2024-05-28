Exclusive Keyblade to Launch Alongside “Kingdom Hearts III” on Steam

An exclusive keyblade will be available as part of the launch of Kingdom Hearts on Steam.

What’s Happening:

The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Steam for the first time on June 13th, 2024.

series is coming to Steam for the first time on June 13th, 2024. Now, Steam users can join Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy, and many other Disney and Pixar characters on adventures through the “Dark Seeker Saga,” spanning from the original Kingdom Hearts to the critically acclaimed Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC), delivering 10 magical experiences.

to the critically acclaimed (DLC), delivering 10 magical experiences. Alongside the release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, players will be able to collect the exclusive to Steam “Dead of Night Keyblade” that will feature special in-game effects.

Revisit the emotional and heartwarming world of Kingdom Hearts in this Steam announcement trailer featuring the newly re-recorded "Simple and Clean" from Hikaru Utada, one of Japan's most influential and best-selling musical artists .

in this Steam announcement trailer featuring the newly re-recorded "Simple and Clean" from Hikaru Utada, one of Japan's most influential and best-selling musical artists . The beloved franchise was first released in 2002 by Square Enix and led by legendary director Tetsuya Nomura.

Multiple Kingdom Hearts experiences are coming to the platform, specifically: