Our Heroes “Punch It” in New Clip from “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy”

Our heroes get ready to “punch it” while being pursued by Kylo Ren in a new clip from the upcoming special, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

The new clip from LEGO Star Wars : Rebuild the Galaxy features franchise alum Naomi Ackie as Jannah alongside Gaten Matarazzo’s Sig Greebling and Bobby Moynihan’s Jedi Bob fleeing from a pursuing, and very angsty Kylo Ren.

At the end of the clip, they appear to take a plunge into an endless abyss – but you'll have to watch the whole special to see what happens!

Content herding nerfs and sharing tales of the Jedi’s heroics with his friends on planet Fenessa, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), finds his galaxy shaken up after he and his brother Dev (Tony Revolori) find a Jedi Temple and remove the mysterious Cornerstone.

Alongside newcomer Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), Luke Skywalker is back, once again voiced by Mark Hamill, but this time he’s got more of a chilled-out surfer dude vibe than the farm boy-turned-Jedi Master we know and love.

The cast also features Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, Ahmed Best, and a special guest appearance from Mark Hamill, who is also a consulting producer, joined by Skywalker saga alums Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams.

Also featured are Dee Bradley Baker, TC Carson, Trevor Devall, Jake Green, Jennifer Hale, Phil Lamarr, Ross Marquand, Piotr Michael, Kevin Michael Richardson, Helen Sadler, Matt Sloan, Matthew Wood, Sam Witwer, and Shelby Young.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy arrives Friday, September 13th on Disney+