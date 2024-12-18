New Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch” Teaser Throws Back to Original Animated Marketing Campaign

Like other newer live action adaptations, this is an almost shot-for-shot remake of the classic teaser.

Harkening back to the marketing campaign of the original animated classic, Disney has just shared a teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

Walt Disney Pictures has shared a new teaser for the upcoming new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Lilo & Stitch .

. The new teaser seems to channel the original marketing campaign for the animated version, which dates back to the early 2000s, wherein we see the abomination that is Experiment 626 invading the well known classics from the 90s era of Disney Animation.

Along with the new teaser, we also got to see a new poster for the upcoming film.

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, introducing Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Louie Provost, Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.

is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Louie Provost, Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Originally set for a Disney+ Lilo & Stitch will now arrive exclusively in theaters on May 23rd. 2025.