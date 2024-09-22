TV Review: ABC News Studios’ “Little Miss Innocent: Passion, Poison, Prison” Encourages Viewers to Question Who Killed Mary Yudel

In July of 2015, a small town New York chiropractor, Mary Yoder, went from being a lively, fun loving, and healthy 60-year-old woman to mysteriously falling ill and passing away. In the new ABC News Studios series Little Miss Innocent: Passion, Poison, Prison, viewers will get a deep dive into the case and the secrets hidden within Mary Yodel’s family.

In 2017, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Conely was convicted of manslaughter in the poisoning death of her ex-boyfriend’s mom and employer Mary Yoder. The now 31-year-old continues to maintain that she is innocent. Throughout the 3-episode docu-series, viewers will get to explore both Kaitlyn and Mary’s lives, how they intertwined, and whether Kaitlyn could have potentially been framed. Kaitlyn, who had been in a serious relationship with Mary’s son Adam, began working at the Yodel family’s chiropractic clinic. Regardless of the volatile ups and downs of their relationship, the Yodel family continued to welcome Kaitlyn into their lives after their breakup. Through phone calls and interviews with Kaitlyn, Adam is shown to be incredibly toxic, spewing words of hatred towards her. When Mary suddenly passed away and her autopsy indicated foul play, an anonymous note arrived painting Adam as a likely murderer. Someone had poisoned Mary’s protein shake, and only someone with access to her supplements could have done it. However, focus is quickly turned to Mary’s husband when it is revealed that he was having an affair with Mary’s sister. Eventually, evidence leads back to Kaitlyn, who was nearly acquitted for her suspected crime. Now serving her over two decade sentence, audiences will get to decide whether they believe Conely’s tales of innocence.

Little Miss Innocent: Passion, Poison, Prison was absolutely entertaining. While I feel crime docuseries tend to bleed together tone-wise, the ABC News Studios’ special had me questioning who I believed killed Mary Yodel. With interviews from family members of both Kaitlyn and Mary, Little Miss Innocent provided a full emotional perspective of the events. The series also interviews people who live in their small New York town, which shed light on how this gruesome killing affected their community. Some civilians refuse to talk about the case with friends, sparking arguments about who they believe did it. Another interviewee described the case as something out of a “spy movie.” I think that really sums up this series. Everytime you think you’ve found the answer, new information arrives that makes you question who really had it out for Mary. Past entertainment value, this series highlights the inner-complexities of a crime investigation, how one piece of information can completely reframe perspective, and the importance of finding justice. While I am unsure if I believe Kaitlyn Conely is innocent, I definitely believe there is more to Mary Yodel’s murder than meets the eye. True crime fans should run to Hulu to check out Little Miss Innocent: Passion, Poison, Prison.

Read More Reviews: