Previewing Marvel Comics’ Free Comic Book Day Titles for 2025

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at all the titles coming for this year’s Free Comic Book Day.
What’s Happening:
- Free Comic Book Day is on May 3rd this year, and once again, Marvel Comics celebrates this exciting day for the industry with something for every fan!
- Readers can look forward to the entry points for all-new eras of Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man, a prelude to an upcoming X-Men saga, and a glimpse at the very first event set in the new Ultimate Universe.
- For the second year in a row, Marvel also proudly presents a Star Wars Free Comic Book Day title which explores what’s to come in the galaxy far, far away.
- Plus, see creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities spotlighted in a special Free Comic Book edition of Marvel’s Voices.
- Lastly, you’ll find the perfect first comic book for the young ones in your life with an all-new Free Comic Book Day: Spidey & His Amazing Friends.
- Below, a look at the full Marvel Comics lineup for Free Comic Book Day:
Free Comic Book Day 2025: Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men #1
- Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky
- Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello
- In advance of Marvel’s First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the Fantastic Four respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the all-new, all-different X-Men, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, another surprise from Chip Zdarsky.
Free Comic Book Day 2025: Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1
- Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar
- Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf
- Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and Spider-Man are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer’s blockbuster Ultimate event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf.
Free Comic Book Day 2025: Star Wars #1
- Written by Alex Segura, Charles Soule & Marc Guggenheim
- Art by Phil Noto, Luke Ross, Stefano Raffaele & Madibek Musabekov
- Luke Skywalker finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Tensu Run are on the hunt for the villainous Corlis Rath! Who is the mysterious Vanee and what is his connection to Darth Vader and Kylo Ren?
Free Comic Book Day 2025: Ironheart/Marvel’s Voices #1
- Written by Justina Ireland & More
- Art by Julian Shaw & More
- Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago’s past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny’s star-studded wedding issue, Patriot’s explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more!
Free Comic Book Day 2025: Iron Man & His Awesome Friends/Spidey & His Amazing Friends #1
- Swing into this year’s Free Comic Book Day special with new and favorite characters from two Disney Jr. shows.
- First, armor up with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show. Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone’s favorite heroes from Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends. There’s no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories.