“MARVEL Strike Force” Releases Free “X-Men ’97” Skin

In a first for the Scopely produced MARVEL Strike Force mobile game, players will be offered a free in-game costume inspired by a Marvel Studios show.

What’s Happening:

  • The action-packed, turn-based RPG mobile game MARVEL Strike Force is excited to announce a brand new and free Wolverine skin inspired by Marvel’s animated series X-Men ‘97.
  • During the month of may, players must login to the app seven times to unlock the complimentary costume.
  • New players can receive the skin instantly using the promo code WEAPONX after downloading the game.

 
  • MARVEL Strike Force will also start the first Legendary event of 2024 on May 24th.
  • The event will offer Commanders at level 50 and above the ability to recruit Old Man Logan–the leader of the new Alliance War squad “Mercs for Money.”
  • Get MARVEL Strike Force for free from your mobile app store this May to claim the new cosmetic.

