“MARVEL Strike Force” Releases Free “X-Men ’97” Skin

In a first for the Scopely produced MARVEL Strike Force mobile game, players will be offered a free in-game costume inspired by a Marvel Studios show.

What’s Happening:

The action-packed, turn-based RPG mobile game MARVEL Strike Force is excited to announce a brand new and free Wolverine skin inspired by Marvel’s animated series X-Men ‘97 .

New players can receive the skin instantly using the promo code WEAPONX after downloading the game.

MARVEL Strike Force will also start the first Legendary event of 2024 on May 24th.

Get MARVEL Strike Force for free from your mobile app store this May to claim the new cosmetic.

