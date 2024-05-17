“MARVEL Strike Force” Releases Free “X-Men ’97” Skin

In a first for the Scopely produced MARVEL Strike Force mobile game, players will be offered a free in-game costume inspired by a Marvel Studios show.
- The action-packed, turn-based RPG mobile game MARVEL Strike Force is excited to announce a brand new and free Wolverine skin inspired by Marvel’s animated series X-Men ‘97.
- During the month of may, players must login to the app seven times to unlock the complimentary costume.
- New players can receive the skin instantly using the promo code WEAPONX after downloading the game.
- MARVEL Strike Force will also start the first Legendary event of 2024 on May 24th.
- The event will offer Commanders at level 50 and above the ability to recruit Old Man Logan–the leader of the new Alliance War squad “Mercs for Money.”
- Get MARVEL Strike Force for free from your mobile app store this May to claim the new cosmetic.
