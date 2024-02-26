British Board of Film Classification Raises Rating on “Mary Poppins” Due To Use of “Discriminatory Language”

Nearly sixty years later, the age rating for the 1964 classic, Mary Poppins, has been adjusted in the U.K. due to the use of “discriminatory language,” according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

On Friday, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) increased the rating for the classic film from Walt Disney Pictures, Mary Poppins, from a “U” – which means “Universal” and as such, suitable for all audiences, to a “PG” which (similar to the American ratings system) means that Parental Guidance is suggested.

The BBFC cited "discriminatory language" as the reason for the change, explaining that the film includes two uses of the word "hottentots" – which is a racially insensitive term for an indigenous group in South Africa.

The BBFC went on to explain that “While Mary Poppins has a historical context, the use of discriminatory language is not condemned, and ultimately exceeds our guidelines for acceptable language at U. We therefore classified the film PG for discriminatory language.”

The BBFC continued, "We understand from our racism and discrimination research, and recent classification guidelines research, that a key concern for people, parents in particular, is the potential to expose children to discriminatory language or behavior which they may find distressing or repeat without realizing the potential offense. Some language or behaviors are therefore not permitted at U or PG in any circumstance, or are wholly dependent on context."

The BBFC also explained that the word is also used in the film by Admiral Boom, played by Reginald Owen, and when referring to the chimney sweeps, who appear on-screen with faces covered in soot.

Mary Poppins is a 1964 American musical hybrid film presented and produced by Walt Disney Productions based on the books of the same name written by P.L. Travers.

The film was released to great critical praise and was famously nominated for thirteen Academy Awards, making it the most nominated Disney film. The film won five awards out of those thirteen, most notably Best Actress for Julie Andrews for her portrayal as the title role.