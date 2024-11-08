Honoring Pacific Culture: How the Oceanic Culture Trust Shapes the Authenticity and Depth of “Moana 2”

When Moana debuted in 2016, it set a new standard for cultural representation in animation, thanks to the formation of the Oceanic Culture Trust – a diverse group of Pacific Island experts who guided the film's storytelling with cultural integrity. Now, as Moana 2 approaches, Walt Disney Animation Studios has brought back many of these original contributors alongside new voices, expanding the trust to deepen the cultural specificity and authenticity of Moana’s world. During an early press day at the Burbank studio, I got to learn more about the experts who helped shape this next adventure for Moana, Maui, and the new characters that join them.

The Oceanic Culture Trust’s role in Moana 2 goes beyond mere consultation. The group, led by Senior Cultural Manager Kalikolehua Hurley, has shaped the film from the earliest storyboarding phases to the final details. “The first film set the gold standard for meaningful collaboration,” said director David G. Derrek. “It’s truly a standout model for engaging cultural consultants and communities.”

For Kalikolehua Hurley, a core strength of the Culture Trust is its breadth of representation, bringing voices from across the Pacific into the creative process. “Our Trust is made up of people from the Pacific whom we met while creating Moana. The group began in 2011, during the filmmakers’ research across the islands. For Moana 2, we were lucky to continue working with our friends in the Oceanic Cultural Trust, expanding the group even further.”

This expanded team includes cultural luminaries like Dr. Dionne Fonoti, an anthropologist from Samoa; Millicent Barty from the Solomon Islands; Tiana Liufau, a choreographer with Tongan, Samoan, and Hawaiian heritage; and Nainoa Thompson, a master navigator from Hawaiʻi and the Polynesian Voyaging Society. Each consultant brought expertise unique to their heritage, enriching the film's tapestry of cultures.

Directors Dana Ledoux Miller and David Derrek Jr. credit the trust for helping to bring Pacific worldviews authentically into Moana’s evolving story. “Often, studios bring in one or two advisors to represent many voices,” Dana Ledoux Miller observed. “As a Samoan, I feel a lot of responsibility in telling this story, but I don’t speak for all Samoans or all Pacific Islanders. Here, we truly have experts from across the Pacific whom we can turn to weekly.”

One major influence was Nainoa Thompson from the Polynesian Voyaging Society, whose insights into ocean navigation deeply informed Moana’s character arc. Nainoa Thompson shared with Dana Ledoux Miller what it’s like for navigators to face an ocean storm with limited tools: “You can only do so much,” Dana Ledoux Miller said, sharing one of the most important lessons the team learned from Nainoa Thompson. “At a certain point, you have to let go of control. It’s in those moments when you feel lost that you find the pathway to magic.” This philosophy inspired Moana’s journey into a powerful storm, where she must release her fears to discover her true potential. “That struck a chord with me. Every frame of this film has been influenced by the cultural trust.”

One standout example of the Culture Trust’s impact is the inclusion of an ʻava ceremony, a culturally significant ritual across the Pacific. For the Samoan version depicted in Moana 2, Dr. Dionne Fonoti and tattoo expert Peter Su’a were essential guides. “‘Ava is used in ceremonies all over the Pacific, but we wanted the one in the film to reflect a distinctly Samoan perspective,” said David Derrek. “They helped us get every detail right, down to the placement of the bowl. That level of specificity makes things universal – viewers can feel the authenticity.”

For Dr. Dionne Fonoti, who contributed to the original Moana, returning to Moana 2 was an opportunity to expand the cultural depth of Moana’s world. “It’s like coming back to family,” she said. “Seeing the ‘ava ceremony represented so faithfully was exciting, especially for Samoan viewers who will pick up on those subtle nuances.”

Another unique aspect of Moana 2 is the way it incorporates movement as an expression of cultural identity. Tiana Liufau, a renowned choreographer and founder of Nonosina Polynesia, brought dance rooted in Tongan, Samoan, and Hawaiian traditions to the film. “Movement in our cultures goes beyond choreography; it’s about cultural roots and context,” she explained. “When you’re connected to the meaning, it becomes storytelling.” Tiana Liufau choreographed a number where Moana rallies her crew on the canoe, infusing every step with intention and cultural significance. And as a special treat, four performers from the Anaheim branch of Nonosina Polynesia treated members of the press to a traditional performance.

Collaborating with Tiana Liufau enriched the film’s visual and emotional layers. “Tiana’s involvement added so much to the film,” said Dana Ledoux Miller. “She brings both cultural weight and humor, balancing the joy of the dance with respect for the traditions behind it.”

Beyond the immediate cultural consultants, the film also explores traditional Pacific navigation methods through characters who draw on ancestral knowledge. Lāiana Kanoa-Wong, from the Polynesian Voyaging Society, guided the filmmakers in depicting navigation by the stars. During a star compass demonstration, he explained how Pacific Islanders have long memorized the constellations, winds, and currents to navigate across vast distances without modern instruments. The navigation scenes in Moana 2 take inspiration from these traditional methods, creating an epic sense of adventure grounded in Pacific knowledge.

“Moana’s gestures as she navigates aren’t just for show,” Lāiana Kanoa-Wong shared. “She’s using traditional hand measurements, just like a real navigator.” This painstaking attention to detail demonstrates the film’s commitment to honoring the skills of Pacific voyagers and brings viewers closer to the ancient methods that connect Pacific Islanders with the ocean. Lāiana Kanoa-Wong also demonstrated a traditional Hawaiian voyaging chant

The cultural specificity infused throughout Moana 2 is a testament to the generosity and dedication of the Oceanic Culture Trust. “The generosity of the cultural consultants has been invaluable,” said co-director Jason Hand. “Learning the stories of Pacific Islanders and understanding their wayfinding journey across the ocean was incredible. We wanted to honor that tradition and get it right.”

This commitment to cultural respect and collaboration ultimately makes Moana 2 a film for all audiences, especially those from multicultural backgrounds. “We leaned into what it means to be of the Pacific,” said Dana Ledoux Miller. “Specificity is universal, and other cultures can see themselves in ours because we share so much.”

In assembling an extended Oceanic Culture Trust and treating every detail with reverence, Moana 2 promises to be not only a cinematic adventure but also a celebration of the strength, wisdom, and resilience of Pacific Islanders. With consultants from across the islands guiding each step, the film is a vibrant reminder that authenticity can transform a story, making it resonate in ways both deeply personal and universally powerful.

Moana 2 sails into theaters on November 27th.