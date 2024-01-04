Moe Bar-El Joins FX’s Upcoming “Alien” Series in Major Recurring Role

Olivier Award nominee Moe Bar-El has joined the cast of Noah Hawley’s Alien prequel series for FX in a major recurring role, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral) has joined the cast of FX’s upcoming Alien series in a major recurring role, although details regarding his character are currently under wraps.
- The actor joins a cast that includes:
- Sydney Chandler as the meta-human “Wendy”
- Alex Lawther as soldier “CJ”
- Samuel Blenkin as “Boy Kavalier,” a CEO
- Essie Davis as “Dame Silvia”
- Adarsh Gourav as “Slightly”
- Kit Young as “Tootles”
- David Rysdahl in an undisclosed role
- Timothy OIyphant is also part of the cast, whose character details have not been confirmed, however Deadline reports he’ll be playing Kirsh – a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Wendy, a character with the body of an adult, but the brain and consciousness of a child.
- Executive produced by Ridley Scott, the new Alien series is set in a time period before Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley and is the first story in the franchise that takes place on Earth, roughly 70 years in the future.
- Production began in Thailand July 19th, four days after the start of the actors' strike, continuing for more than a month thereafter, only with members of the cast affiliated with British trade union Equity. All scripts had been completed prior to the May kickoff of the WGA strike, with production finally resuming this month.