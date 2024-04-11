Mouse Madness 10: The Champion – “When You Wish Upon a Star”

We’ve done it! We’ve completed another Mouse Madness tournament and, this year, that means we’ve successfully crowned the single best Disney song of all-time. From a field of 16 beloved songs, we have chosen a champion. And that champion is…

That’s right! “When You Wish Upon a Star” is our winner! The Disney theme song and Pinocchio classic defeated “Part of Your World” easily, winning by a final score of 71-29.

We saw consistent dominance from “When You Wish Upon a Star” throughout this tournament. As the second seed in the Ballads region, the tune easily took out “Beauty and the Beast” 66-34 in the first round. Our champion then cruised to another 66-34 victory, upsetting the top-seeded “A Whole New World.” Things got a bit closer in a Final 4 matchup with “Be Our Guest,” but “When You Wish Upon a Star” was still able to take down a 60-40 victory. Clearly, this Disney classic was underestimated when the bracket was made as, whether its the status as the unofficial Disney theme song or it just truly is the public’s favorite song, “When You Wish Upon a Star” should have been given a top seed. Either way, the song is our Mouse Madness 10 champion!

Check out the completed bracket below:

Be sure to come back next March for another fun Disney-themed tournament of some kind!