Mouse Madness 10: The Finals – “When You Wish Upon a Star” vs. “Part of Your World”

We have reached the finals of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament. It’s been a long road to get here. From creating a bracket out of 16 of the best Disney songs, to eliminating them one by one to get to this very point. Now, we’re finally ready to crown the very best song and the winner of our tournament.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It wasn’t close. Once again, good triumphs over evil as The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” defeated its movie-mate and the winner of the Villains region, “Poor Unfortunate Souls” to claim its spot in the finals.

It has been a very strong tournament for “When You Wish Upon a Star” to this point. The unofficial Disney theme song has defeated “Beauty and the Beast” 66-34, “A Whole New World” by the same score and “Be Our Guest” 60-40. Emerging as one of the odds-on favorites to win it all, this classic Pinocchio tune is proving it should have been one of the four top seeds. And while its matchups have been getting ever so slightly closer each time out, it is likely still the favorite to win this championship matchup.

The score have been very interesting for “Part of Your World” up to this point. The winner of the “I Want…” region is the owner of the two biggest blowouts in this tournament, as well as the closest matchup in the history of our tournaments. The Little Mermaid tune defeated “Reflection” 72-28, then barely scraped by “Go The Distance” 51-49 and finally, as we’ve mentioned, routed “Poor Unfortunate Souls” 73-27. So what will win out? Do those blowouts point to a championship? Or is that Elite 8 elimination scare a sign of things to come?

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

This is it! We have reached the finals of our Mouse Madness tournament! Will the winner be "When You Wish Upon a Star" or "Part of Your World?"

Which song do you think should be crowned our 2024 Mouse Madness champion? https://t.co/n21ogohD3L — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 10, 2024

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!