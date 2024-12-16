Get a Peek of the Dynamic Between Mufasa and Taka in New Clip from “Mufasa: The Lion King”

Disney has shared a new clip from the upcoming new film, Mufasa: The Lion King, that gives us a peek into the dynamic between Mufasa and Taka while facing some of the film's new foes.

Walt Disney Pictures has shared a new clip from the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King , in which we see Mufasa and Taka running away from a pack of lions that appears to be the antagonists of the film.

, in which we see Mufasa and Taka running away from a pack of lions that appears to be the antagonists of the film. More interesting is the social media reaction to the clip, which features more comments from those interested in hearing Taka’s story, and his evolution into Scar.

Take a look at the clip below:

Tickets are on sale now for Mufasa: The Lion King, which explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands.

which explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.