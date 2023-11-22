Get Up-Close with Bears and Penguins in New Sneak Peeks at National Geographic’s “Incredible Animal Journeys”

National Geographic has shared two sneak peeks from their new series Incredible Animal Journeys, which is set to premiere two new episodes on Sunday, November 26th.

What’s Happening:

Two all new episodes of Incredible Animal Journeys – “Alaska’s River Race” and “Home at the End of the Year” – premiere on Sunday, November 26th on National Geographic and will be available to stream on November 27th on Disney+ Hulu

– “Alaska’s River Race” and “Home at the End of the Year” – premiere on Sunday, November 26th on National Geographic and will be available to stream on November 27th on Narrated by Marvel Avengers , Rennervations

, The one journey that rules all animals in the great outdoors is the great salmon run…leap with a female salmon battling a torrent of obstacles to spawn; soar with a juvenile bald eagle; and trek with a first-time brown bear mom on a desperate bid to keep her cubs alive. Alaska’s most iconic travelers risk it all on an epic quest to the river to secure their future.

When you live at the very end of the Earth, there’s no place like home. In “Home at the End of the Year,” premiering November 26th at 10/9c, join the animals racing south to make the most of the short Antarctic summer. From the feisty rockhopper on an epic swim back to land to the wandering albatross soaring tens of thousands of miles to reunite with his lifelong love, brave the elements with these heroic travelers as they chase the summer back home.