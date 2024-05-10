Laughing Place Readers Save $10 on Tickets to Nikkolas Smith Presentation at The Walt Disney Family Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum will be hosting a special presentation by artivist Nikkolas Smith next week, and Laughing Place readers can save on tickets to attend the event.
What’s Happening:
- Smith created illustrations that were used in Marvel Studios' film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and designed movie posters for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther (2018) and Pixar’s Soul (2020).
- Prior to his current work as an illustrator and children’s book author, Smith designed theme parks at Walt Disney Imagineering for 11 years.
- He’ll be appearing at The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco on Saturday, May 18th for a special presentation where he’ll share his work at the intersection of art and activism, creating illustrations for films, books, apparel, and campaigns for social change.
- The event will take place on Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 p.m.
- Tickets are $25 for members, $40 for non-members, $35 for seniors and students, and $30 for youths.
- Readers of Laughing Place can save $10 on tickets by entering the promo code ARTIVISM10OFF. Simply enter the code at checkout when purchasing a program ticket from the website.
- For more information on the event, artist, and to purchase tickets, click here.
