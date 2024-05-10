Laughing Place Readers Save $10 on Tickets to Nikkolas Smith Presentation at The Walt Disney Family Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum will be hosting a special presentation by artivist Nikkolas Smith next week, and Laughing Place readers can save on tickets to attend the event.

What’s Happening:

Smith created illustrations that were used in Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther (2018) and Pixar’s Soul (2020).

(2018) and Pixar’s (2020). Prior to his current work as an illustrator and children’s book author, Smith designed theme parks at Walt Disney Imagineering for 11 years.

He’ll be appearing at The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco on Saturday, May 18th for a special presentation where he’ll share his work at the intersection of art and activism, creating illustrations for films, books, apparel, and campaigns for social change.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for members, $40 for non-members, $35 for seniors and students, and $30 for youths.

Readers of Laughing Place can save $10 on tickets by entering the promo code ARTIVISM10OFF . Simply enter the code at checkout when purchasing a program ticket from the website.

. Simply enter the code at checkout when purchasing a program ticket from the website. For more information on the event, artist, and to purchase tickets, click here