NYCC Recap: “Phineas and Ferb” Panel Became a Joyous Cast Reunion Live on Stage

Fans of Phineas and Ferb were treated to an exciting panel at New York Comic-Con as creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh joined the voice cast to talk about the upcoming revival of the hit show. With the official announcement that new episodes will premiere in 2025 on Disney Channel and Disney+, the buzz around the return of Phineas, Ferb, and their quirky friends has never been stronger. The show packed in a full crowd at NYCC of eager fans hoping to learn more about the revival, while also wanting to celebrate their Phineas and Ferb fandom.

The revival of Phineas and Ferb will pick up at the start of the next summer, continuing the wild inventions, elaborate schemes, and, of course, Perry the Platypus’s ongoing battles with Dr. Doofenshmirtz. The revival promises to stay true to its roots, with a mix of writers from the original series and new talent who grew up as fans of the show. Creators Dan and Swampy assured fans that they’ve kept the spirit of the show intact, and the writers’ room has been full of fresh ideas despite the long run of the original series. Povenmire joked that, although they’ve done over 222 episodes and two movies, they’re still finding new stories to tell without repeating old ones. "It’s like we’ve barely scratched the surface of what Phineas and Ferb can do," he teased.

The musical elements of the show will remain a cornerstone, with new songs already being described as some of the cast and crew's favorites. Attendees got to see the opening musical number of the first episode, which was previously shown at Annecy and D23. But this time, it was the full final color version that will be seen when the revival debuts. As for when that will be, Dan shared that he doesn’t know, so stay tuned.

Though it’s always exciting to hear about the show’s return, the real treat of the panel was the voice cast sharing personal and behind-the-scenes stories, making it clear how much they love returning to their iconic roles. The panel featured Phineas and Ferb veterans Vincent Martella (Phineas), Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Caroline Rhea (Linda), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry), and Alison Stoner (Isabella). Joining them was new cast member David Errigo Jr. (Ferb), who had a teary-eyed moment when talking about just how much this show meant to him and how grateful he is to the creators and cast for welcoming him into their world like a new member of the family. "I feel like the luckiest Phineas and Ferb fan in the world to be up here with everyone today," he said.

This panel was especially unique because the voice cast doesn’t often get the chance to do large-scale events together. Here are some of the highlights:

Ashley Tisdale’s Pregnancy During Recording : Tisdale shared a humorous story about how she was pregnant during the recording of the new season and tried to avoid doing Candace’s famous screams. "I told them, 'You’ve got 17 years of screams from me – just use one of those!' I didn’t want to scare the baby!" she joked.

: Tisdale shared a humorous story about how she was pregnant during the recording of the new season and tried to avoid doing Candace’s famous screams. "I told them, 'You’ve got 17 years of screams from me – just use one of those!' I didn’t want to scare the baby!" she joked. Vincent Martella Reflects on His Long Journey as Phineas : Martella noted that Phineas and Ferb has been part of his life for 17 years – more than half his life. He expressed gratitude for being able to continue with the character, saying, "It’s incredible to see so many people here who still love this show."

: Martella noted that has been part of his life for 17 years – more than half his life. He expressed gratitude for being able to continue with the character, saying, "It’s incredible to see so many people here who still love this show." Caroline Rhea’s Phone Calls to Dan Povenmire : Caroline Rhea shared a fun anecdote about how she often calls Povenmire to do Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s voice for charity events. Dan humorously recounted when she called him while he was dining in a fancy restaurant, noting that Doofenshmirtz’s voice isn’t exactly quiet, and the looks he got from nearby tables were priceless.

: Caroline Rhea shared a fun anecdote about how she often calls Povenmire to do Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s voice for charity events. Dan humorously recounted when she called him while he was dining in a fancy restaurant, noting that Doofenshmirtz’s voice isn’t exactly quiet, and the looks he got from nearby tables were priceless. Alison Stoner’s Global “Whatcha Doin’?” Encounters : Alison Stoner, who voices Isabella, shared a sweet story about hearing her iconic “Whatcha doin’?” catchphrase in multiple languages from fans around the world. She recounted how, early in the show’s run, she was approached by a fan who said “¿Qué estás haciendo?” in Spanish, which made her realize just how globally beloved the show had become. “That’s when I knew this was something special,” she said.

: Alison Stoner, who voices Isabella, shared a sweet story about hearing her iconic “Whatcha doin’?” catchphrase in multiple languages from fans around the world. She recounted how, early in the show’s run, she was approached by a fan who said “¿Qué estás haciendo?” in Spanish, which made her realize just how globally beloved the show had become. “That’s when I knew this was something special,” she said. Dee Bradley Baker’s Perry the Platypus Sound Discovery : Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of Perry the Platypus, shared an amusing story about how the iconic sound Perry makes came to be. When Dan Povenmire asked Baker to come up with a unique sound for the platypus, Baker tried out a few different noises, and one was chosen on the spot. Years later, Dan decided to look up what real platypuses sound like, and to his surprise, they sound almost identical to the noise he created. "I accidentally nailed it!" he laughed.

: Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of Perry the Platypus, shared an amusing story about how the iconic sound Perry makes came to be. When Dan Povenmire asked Baker to come up with a unique sound for the platypus, Baker tried out a few different noises, and one was chosen on the spot. Years later, Dan decided to look up what real platypuses sound like, and to his surprise, they sound almost identical to the noise he created. "I accidentally nailed it!" he laughed. Dan Povenmire’s Scientific Discovery: Povenmire revealed an amusing fact about Perry the Platypus’s teal color. In 2020, scientists discovered that real platypuses glow teal under a blacklight – the same color that Povenmire had randomly chosen for Perry years earlier. "I’m ahead of the scientists by decades!" he laughed, noting how surreal it was to learn that his design was scientifically accurate… if Perry is constantly under a blacklight.

The revival of Phineas and Ferb is shaping up to be an exciting return to form for one of Disney’s most beloved animated series. With the original voice cast back in the studio, new songs on the way, and a writers’ room brimming with fresh ideas, fans are in for a treat when the show premieres in 2025. And with the cast sharing their love for the series and the characters they play, it’s clear that the magic of Phineas and Ferb is far from over.