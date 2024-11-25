“Out of My Mind” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack to Out of My Mind, a new Disney+ Original Movie.
What’s Happening:
- Out of My Mind follows Melody Brooks, a non-verbal middle school wheelchair user who is being moved from a specialty classroom into mainstream education.
- The Disney Original Movie features a cast that includes Phoebe-Rae Taylor as the film’s star, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, Judith Light, and more.
- With the film now available to stream on Disney+, the soundtrack is now also available to stream on digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
- The soundtrack features four original songs and score written and composed by Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Linda Perry.
“Out of My Mind” Tracklist:
- 1. “Opening Credits”
- 2. “Museum”
- 3. “Somewhere I Belong” – Performed by Lisa Vitale
- 4. “Melody and Rose”
- 5. “Making a Friend”
- 6. “Out of My Mind” – Performed by Linda Perry
- 7. “Alone”
- 8. “Save the World” – Performed by Lisa Vitale
- 9. “Melody Gets Her Voice”
- 10. “Hawking V”
- 11. “Why Aren't You Angry”
- 12. “Chuck Signs the Papers”
- 13. “You Have No Voice”
- 14. “Right Where I Belong” – Performed by Linda Perry
- 15. “Pep Talk”
- 16. “Catherine's Thesis”
- 17. “Blows By” – Performed by Willa Amai
- 18. “Like a Problem”
- 19. “Fish Tank”
- 20. “In Sixth Grade”
What They’re Saying:
- Linda Perry: “Out of My Mind tells a different story of a teenager coming of age. It’s a powerful story about the challenges a young girl (Melody) with cerebral palsy faces for simply wanting to learn like all the other kids. Working on this film was inspiring. I wanted the music to be a voice for Melody. I’m really proud of the score I created. Everyone did such an amazing job, and I am so grateful to have been a part of it.”
