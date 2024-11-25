“Out of My Mind” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Featuring original songs and score written and composed by Linda Perry, the soundtrack is now available on all digital platforms.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack to Out of My Mind, a new Disney+ Original Movie.

What’s Happening:

  • Out of My Mind follows Melody Brooks, a non-verbal middle school wheelchair user who is being moved from a specialty classroom into mainstream education.
  • The Disney Original Movie features a cast that includes Phoebe-Rae Taylor as the film’s star, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, Judith Light, and more.
  • With the film now available to stream on Disney+, the soundtrack is now also available to stream on digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
  • The soundtrack features four original songs and score written and composed by Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Linda Perry.


“Out of My Mind” Tracklist:

  • 1. “Opening Credits”
  • 2. “Museum”
  • 3. “Somewhere I Belong” – Performed by Lisa Vitale
  • 4. “Melody and Rose”
  • 5. “Making a Friend”
  • 6. “Out of My Mind” – Performed by Linda Perry
  • 7. “Alone”
  • 8. “Save the World” – Performed by Lisa Vitale
  • 9. “Melody Gets Her Voice”
  • 10. “Hawking V”
  • 11. “Why Aren't You Angry”
  • 12. “Chuck Signs the Papers”
  • 13. “You Have No Voice”
  • 14. “Right Where I Belong” – Performed by Linda Perry
  • 15. “Pep Talk”
  • 16. “Catherine's Thesis”
  • 17. “Blows By” – Performed by Willa Amai
  • 18. “Like a Problem”
  • 19. “Fish Tank”
  • 20. “In Sixth Grade”

What They’re Saying:

  • Linda Perry: “Out of My Mind tells a different story of a teenager coming of age. It’s a powerful story about the challenges a young girl (Melody) with cerebral palsy faces for simply wanting to learn like all the other kids. Working on this film was inspiring. I wanted the music to be a voice for Melody. I’m really proud of the score I created. Everyone did such an amazing job, and I am so grateful to have been a part of it.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning