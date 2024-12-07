Actor Paul Walter Hauser Ranks His Movies, Including Disney Titles, on Letterboxd with Refreshing Honesty

Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser has his own Letterboxd account, and rates movies that he’s in with a refreshing level of honesty, including the Disney ones, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Letterboxd is a global social network that focuses on film discussion and discovery that can be used as a diary to record and share opinions about films as you watch them, or just to keep track of films you’ve seen in the past, and one notable user of the platform is the Emmy-winning actor, Paul Walter Hauser.
- Hauser, known for his award-winning performance in Richard Jewell, where he portrayed the titular character, uses the service and actually ranks his own movies – with surprising and refreshing honesty.
- Regarding Richard Jewell, Hauser said: “If I think The Shawshank Redemption and Schindler's List are 5/5, and Richard Jewell is not a perfect movie/bonafide classic, what's wrong with giving an honest rating? It's a good film that is definitely worth watching. A 3.5 out of 5 is not a slight. It's reality.”
- Now, longtime readers of Laughing Place may wonder why we’re talking about Richard Jewell, considering that is not a Disney film. (The more technical among us might point out that it was originally set up at 20th Century Fox, but it was later purchased and distributed by Warner Bros.)
- Among Hauser’s other ratings are two titles he did for Disney. The live-action adaptation, Cruella, where he played Horace alongside Joel Fry’s Jasper, Cruella’s (Emma Stone) two faithful sidekicks. He also ranked the recent smash-hit from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2, where he provided the voice of Embarrassment, one of the four main new emotions in the film.
- He gave Inside Out 2 a rating of 4 stars, and Cruella a rating of 4.5 stars. While this may seem surprising, it actually falls in line with the general consensus of audiences. According to Google’s audience score aggregator, Inside Out 2 comes in at 4.5 and Cruella has a rating of 4.7.
- Inside Out 2 smashed records in a matter of days when it debuted earlier this year in June, and Cruella is widely regarded as one of the better live-action adaptations of classic Disney animated films. Largely in part because it wasn’t a simple retelling of the same story, instead telling the origins of one of Disney’s most iconic villains, brilliantly casted, and set in the punk revolution of 1970s London.
- Take a look at the trailer from when the film originally debuted below.
- Both Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Disney’s Cruella are streaming now on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com