Photos – Disney100: The Exhibition Opens in Seoul, South Korea

The Walt Disney Archives and D23 celebrated the third stop on the international leg of Disney100: The Exhibition last week in Seoul, South Korea. The exhibition, currently touring both in the United States and internationally for five years, showcases a century of Disney magic through immersive experiences, interactive displays, and never-before-seen artifacts.

The exhibition is divided into several themed sections, each highlighting a different era or aspect of Disney's history. Visitors can explore the early days of animation with the creation of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Mickey Mouse, see some of the most iconic costumes and props from the universes of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, and learn about the creative process behind some of Disney's most iconic films and theme parks.

But it all starts with a few words from the man who we have to thank for all of this: Walt Disney.

The exhibition includes over 250 pieces of Disney history dating back to the creation of the company. But for me, some of the real stand-out pieces were from the films that harken back to the films I would watch on VHS as a kid like Mary Poppins and Sword in the Stone.

One of the benefits of this being a touring exhibition is, with each new location, new items can be added. Some of the newest additions include costumes and props from the 2023 live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The exhibition also includes several interactive experiences, such as a “Realtime Rocket” (a chance to try your hand at some real-time motion capture technology) or to do a little programming of an Audio-Animatronic hand from one of the Presidents from the Hall of Presidents attraction in the Magic Kingdom.

Disney100: The Exhibition is a must-see for any Disney fan. The exhibition in this current location covers 3 floors with each floor having three of the different galleries with plenty of space to go at your own pace and take in the breath of it all.

The exhibition is set to run through early next year. So, if you find yourself in Seoul, do yourself a favor and take a half day to explore this amazing piece of Disney history. To stay up to date with the next stop of not only the international but also the U.S. tours head to Disney100: The Exhibition.