Arts And/Or Crafts And A 13th Cousin Fill Up This Week’s “Primos” On Disney Channel

The latest episode of Primos to arrive on Disney Channel solves a family mystery before we learn that art and science can go together hand in hand.

Summer of the 13th Primo

It’s August, so by Disney standards, It’s Halloween and its time for a spooky story. Although, this has nothing to do with being spooky, just a dramatic reveal from Tater and Lot Lot who’ve been doing a bit of detective work. They’ve uncovered a family mystery, and plan to reveal the 13th primo. Though, as is pointed out, if you do the math and include Tater, Nellie, and Baby Bud, there are 15 total primos already. So the 13th primo relates only to Tater’s count, not counting her and her siblings as part of the cousin group.

ANYWAY.

Tater and Lot Lot spent the day with Abuela, helping her clean up the attic at her house since there is some much stuff up there that the attic is starting to give way. There, they discover a mysterious photo album with what appears to be a primo playing the french horn, though many of the photos are covered or marked up with permanent marker, intentionally hiding something or someone.

Immediately, they go to Buela, who is obviously the most likely person to know what’s going on – considering she is the matriarch of the family and would know about each and every primo. Alas, she is hiding something, instead focusing on her fish soup.

Tater and Lot Lot head to the next most likely person who would know, Lita, the oldest of the primos, who as we already know has a musical background and lifelong dream to perform. Wink wink. She doesn’t know who this kid is nor their relationship to the rest of the primos, but she is set and ready to help the girls figure it out.

The trio sets off on a detective investigatory spree, and demanding information from each of the eldest primos by family. But nobody seems to know anything about this 13th primo. Well, they seem to know a lot, but are refusing to give up any information.

Lita finally tells them to give up, obviously this kid doesn’t want to be found or remembered before she heads out for the day. Still pondering over photos, Tater makes a discovery that leads them into Buela’s backyard where they dig up a body. Not a real body, but a body of evidence.

Spoiler: The 13th primo is Lita. Which should come as no shock to devotees of this animated program. As she is revealed to the rest of the primos, based on the fringe of an old band suit that is identical to her current guitar case as well as her own musical stylings, the younger primos all swarm upon her.

The older primos knew her secret, but have sworn to keep it. She hasn’t played the french horn or partaken in band since a video was leaked online of her bad performance at a recital.

Tater re-buries everything, feeling devastated that she exposed her cousin like this. As the burial is in progress, Lita comes out playing the french horn for the family, and expresses that she can never chase her musical dreams if one bad performance sets her back. But who leaked the video in the first place?

Summer of Cuadros (Squares)

Abuela’s birthday is tomorrow (turns out all the Primo parents forgot, but the Tater and the primos sure didn’t) and they are each presenting a different idea for an amazing gift. Of course, Tater comes in with the winning idea. A homemade gift unlike anything she has ever seen before, a quilt with different squares each made by a different Primo.

It’s a good thing all the cousins like the idea too, considering Tater has prepped different squares for each cousin to decorate as their own. Only problem is, the very factual and science oriented cousin, Gordita, has no natural desire for arts and/or crafts. BUT, Buela is her favorite human so she will reluctantly accept the task of creating a square, but with the feeling that art is in fact, useless, she could use a bit of inspiration and help.

So together, Tater and Gordita seek out Tater’s mother, an art teacher, who also forgot it was Abuela’s birthday and sets out with her siblings to find the perfect gift – leaving no time to help Tater and Gordita. Sorry.

So instead, Tater and Gordita go on an art walk that leads them to sculptures and galleries. Peep that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reference. Even a stop to get a caricature done.

Finally, it’s back to the house so they can get inspired by what the other primos are doing for their squares. Perhaps the Buela-inspired art can channel her own favorite memories of Buela to use in her square. As they go through and see all the bonding moments that the Primos have each had with Buela.

Now, Gordita has realized that there is a bit of pressure to make a perfect square and has grown a fear of disappointing her grandmother. But now, it is time for her to make her square, and Tater even reheats some of Buela’s food to trigger special memories. Upon reflection with the smells (and an encounter with her own brain) she remembers a favorite moment with Buela, helping her with all her crossword puzzle books. She has been inspired, and now makes her square.

The next day, the reveal of the quilt at Buela’s birthday shows off all the cousin’s squares. Much to the chagrin of their parents who had last minute gifts from the grocery store. And going over each of their squares, we discover that Gordita has made her square look like a crossword puzzle that celebrates Abuela.

This episode of Primos is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.