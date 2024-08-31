New Friends and New Hobbies In The First of Two “Primos” Episodes This Week on Disney Channel

The first of two episodes of Primos this week shows us a bit more dimension to the youngest of the T Sisters, while Tater makes a new friend outside of the family.

Summer of the Excavation

A heist is in place, Tonita is dropping down from a tree above Tater, trying to steal the latest issue of her comic. After all, thanks to Tater’s introduction, she is now captivated in the archeology adventure and totally not-Indiana Jones series.

However, as the youngest of the T Sisters, Tonita fears that her fashion-centric, hip, and trendy sisters will not understand her new love of excavation and archeology. Especially since, you know, all the dirt. AND, there is a special event that Tonita really would like to attend coming up – Dig The Crevasse at the nearby Hacienda Hills crevasse.

There is no way that the other T Sisters would want to go and dig in the dirt, especially when that same weekend, there is a massive sale and fashion event at a nearby outlet.

Tater feels responsible and a bit guilty considering Tonita now has this hobby that her sisters would not approve of, but that Tater introduced her to. She agrees to help her train for this new excavation adventure, but before they get started, they realize the event is the same day as the outlet sale. So Tonita now has to choose what she has to do.

She approaches her sisters and is immediately pulled into their shopping training, which also involves shopping bags full of weights.

Cue the training montage, as we also go back and forth to excavation training with Tater, as she is in Abuela’s freezer for the ultimate crash course in how to dig things out. We see various activities, including jewelry training where Tonita explains that her destroyed cuticles are part of a reverse manicure. It all comes to a head when the other T Sisters catch Tonita wearing zip-off shorts. She has been acting suspicious, but Tonita comes clean and explains what has been going on. This not only leads to a musical number, but leads to the other sisters leaving and going shopping without her, while Tater (who is feeling all the guilt about the situation) takes her to the Crevasse.

There, a local news channel can be seen on TV and mayhem is breaking out at the clothing store, and the other T Sisters are seen running from a totally not Indiana Jones style boulder of last season’s clothing. Tater and Tonita take off for the store and are able to save the other sisters, excavating them from a pile of clothes, and after a bit of growth, all is well with the T Sisters once again.

Summer of the Sleepover

Tater is at her new favorite local French Cafe, and there appears to be someone else her age on her own at the establishment, someone she comes to learn the name of – Serena.

After a bit of chit chat and small talk – the pair decide that they could, in fact, be BFFs. Serena would like a BFF. After all, she is an only child.

Tater lies (always a good idea) and says that she too is an only child, and both agree to a fun sleepover. However, all too late she realizes that this is a great idea, but is going to be next to impossible considering she is not an only child, and has a house full of Primos. And worse, Serena will be exposed to their nonsense and chaos!

So, she decides the perfect place to pull this off is to have the sleepover in her secret garage lair, the Loft du Garagee.

Cleaned up and ready for the guest, Tater now has to keep her Primos at bay, and fakes an illness to keep the ruse alive. Now that she has basically locked herself in bed (you know, because she’s sick) but needs some kind of…imiTater. Fortunately, there is a robot outside that Gordita built to help Bud with the garden. Tater brings the contraption upstairs and places it in bed so that now all the cousins will think she is there and never up in her (still a secret) lair above the garage.

The loft is now ready, and Serena comes over for a night full of binge watching their favorite French show on DVD, but the electronic use in the attic, plus the Primos taking care of the robot and getting it wet (mistakenly thinking that they have harmed Tater) has short circuited the home.

Tater’s Dad comes into the attic and invites the girls to come downstairs where they have some electricity and a bunch of games. Serena jumps at the chance, giving Tater the impression that Serena just wanted to get away from her.

While that’s not at all the case, the jig is up. Serena discovers the massive family but rather enjoys it. Being an only child can be lonely.

Looks like the new BFF is here to stay.

This episode of Primos is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app and website. You can also check out earlier episodes on Disney+.