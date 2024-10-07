Song From Disney Channel’s “Primos” Submitted For Grammy Consideration, First In 40-Year History of Disney TV Animation

Walt Disney Records has submitted a song from the increasingly popular Disney Channel series, Primos, making it a potential nominee at the next Grammy awards.

In the 40-year history of Disney TV Animation, no song from any series has received a “For Your Consideration” campaign for a Grammy award…until now.

A song from the increasingly popular Disney Channel series, Primos , has been submitted and those who can vote for the Grammy awards can now vote for the song, “City of Angels” in the Best Song for Visual Media category.

The song, written by Alana Da Fonseca and Bobby Studley, is performed by Elizabeth Grullón (who is also the voice of Lita) and typically plays over the end credits of the series.

Music populates the full series, a coming-of-age animated comedy that follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins (or “primos” in Spanish) move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self.

Lita, voiced by the aforementioned Grullón, is one of Tater’s eldest cousins and is also an aspiring musician with rock star dreams that were addressed in an early episode of the series, making her the perfect candidate for the performance of the song, which celebrates the city of Los Angeles, home of the fictional Hacienda Hills where Primos takes place.