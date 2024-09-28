A Summer of Romantic Entanglements In The Latest Episode of “Primos” of Disney Channel

The Summer of Tater, which in turn has become the Summer of Primos, apparently seems to be turning into a summer of love in this week’s Primos on Disney Channel.

Summer of Gwenship

Tater has a surprise visitor today, and while she thinks its her BFF Serena, it’s actually quite the opposite. It’s her nemesis, Gwennifer. This older sister of Skid (the kid from next door) has made Tater’s life quite miserable – which we get to see via a series of recaps as Tater explains to her mom why she can’t spend the day playing with her.

In fact, the whole thing seems suspicious. Why, after all the trials and tribulation that Gwennifer has put Tater through, would she want to play with her?

After a series of board games and activities gone awry, all in the name of diplomacy in the hopes that Gwennifer is being sincere with wanting to be a new friend instead of enemy, the truth is revealed. Turns out, Gwennifer overheard Cousin Bud talking to his nature fam in the backyard (his plants) and Gwennifer developed a bit of a crush on one of Tater’s elder cousins.

Now, Tater is being pressured into helping Gwennifer get noticed by Cousin Bud, to which she agrees. However, Tater has a plan. She sets up Gwennifer to that everything she is about to do is actually something that Cousin Bud will hate, thus getting him to notice her for all the wrong reasons and making him immediately dislike her.

It’s quite the genius plan and is going well – until Gwennifer musters up the strength to actually show gratitude and thank Tater for all her help. While forced, it was sincere and this moves Tater into actually coming clean and admitting what she did to Gwennifer. She can’t be too mean, but Gwennifer is impressed that Tater actually did have some kind of ability of being mean in her. Tater changes the plan and helps Gwennifer get Bud’s attention, but it all is friendly and jovial as Bud gives her a guava. Suddenly, Gwennifer doesn’t seem entranced any more by his charm and decides to move on, but her crush must still remain a secret, so she threatens Tater to be quiet about this whole thing one more time.

But this time, Tater isn’t scared. No shaky hands, no fear, nothing. Perhaps this means that Tater and Gwennifer can actually be friends in the future? Plus, as we close the episode, it seems that Gwennifer wasn’t being completely truthful as she still has the guava, and maybe still has that crush too.

Summer of Heart Eyes

Tater is supposed to spend some time with Lita, her eldest and most mature cousin, for some music lessons and just some one-on-one time. It’s a pretty regular occurrence that they get to this so it’s a bit jarring to Tater when Lita doesn’t show up.

Turns out, she’s been spending a lot more time at work lately, going in early to her job as a waitress at Quakey’s. Lucita and Scooter (Lita’s Siblings) are aware of this too and agree to help Tater figure out what’s going on. They head over to Quakey’s and discover that Lita is becoming increasingly close with Alex, a co-worker at the restaurant.

Tater, Scooter, and Lucita decide to do some investigating to figure out what is going on and head to Quakey's.

Very quickly, they learn that Lita might be in love with Alex, which could be bad. You see, Scooter and Lucita quickly reveal a long line of terrible breakups.

So, the trio decides to start following Alex and realize that they are a very nice and decent person. However, Tater sees Alex going into a flower shop and sees them buying flowers for someone named Mercedes, who they claim is the most important woman in their life. Tater, angered by this, thinks Alex is already seeing multiple people at once.

Lita apologizes to Tater for being kind of absent lately, as they had previously had multiple plans together that she didn’t see through. She promises to take Tater to the movies, where Alex joins (along with Scooter and Lucita) and Tater finally confronts Alex at the movies, causing a scene that eventually gets everyone kicked out. Lita apologizes that she invited Alex along, and it is quickly revealed that Mercedes is Alex’s mother.

Tater realizes everything that she has done and apologizes for getting involved, along with an apology from Scooter and Lucita for being involved as well.

Alex shares that they are interested in Lita as well, and they both decided to try a real relationship. Even better for Tater, Alex is a fan of the “Romancimorphs” series, so they can bond over that, perhaps in a future episode.

This episode of Primos is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can also catch it and earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.