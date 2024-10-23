Review: National Geographic’s “Ancient Bodies: Secrets Revealed” Brings Answers to Unfathomable Questions from the Past

Ancient Bodies: Secrets Revealed, the new National Geographic series highlighting preserved bodies found around the globe, harkens back to my AP Human Geography and Intro to Anthropology classes from high school. There’s something immediately engaging about archeologists and scientists being able to determine the age, occupation, and/or status of a long-dead corpse through various clues.

The series follows eight cases of remarkably well kept bodies that have been found after centuries and the individuals who worked diligently to find the answers as to who these people were. Whether it be glaciers or acidic bog water protecting them, these long gone humans have become modern marvels of answers as to how individuals lived and died in the past.

In the first episode I watched for review, an individual was discovered on a mountain climb, showing themselves through a melting patch of ice. Lo and behold, thanks to the excavators and greater scientific team, the man was found to be from the Copper Age, i.e. 5000 BCE. Often when that timeline is explained, it’s hard to wrap my head around. They come from the past in such a profound way that it doesn’t even comprehend as truly human. Yet, thanks to those interviewed in the episode, the individual’s life was able to be put together like a puzzle.

There are always going to be flaws within National Geographic’s basic documentary formatting (dry delivery of information, reenactments, etc.), but what Ancient Bodies gets right is its ability to explain the “how” of almost every detail. Injury? There’s an answer. Clothing? There’s an answer. Time period? Not only is there an answer, but it then helps to answer even more questions about the past.

In the second episode, thanks to an acidic bog, a decapitated individual is found in a phenomenal state. Yet, it’s not just the body itself that provides clues, but the tubs of a butter-like substance near them that paints an entire picture. In just 42-minute episodes, the series does a remarkable job of providing so much essential context, whilst not falling into the trap of unnecessary exposition. Every detail does a great job of helping viewers understand the scope of the corpse’s past and of the remarkable scientific discoveries.

For true crime fans, I’d highly suggest checking this series out as it adds something new to the saturated market. These stories come from a past that isn’t recorded. Past tragedies that seem unfathomable, but thanks to Ancient Bodies: Secrets Revealed, the unthinkable have become real.

Ancient Bodies: Secrets Revealed premieres Thursday, October 24th at 10pm on National Geographic.