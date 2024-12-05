Review: National Geographic’s “Inside the Enchanted Forests” Explores the Fantastical Reality of Planet Earth’s Most Diverse Biomes

Step inside the rich ecosystems of planet earth and learn about the magic of nature in National Geographic’s Inside the Enchanted Forests.

National Geographic’s new series Inside the Enchanted Forests is ready to take you up close and personal with some of planet Earth’s most diverse biomes. The new docuseries showcases the plants and animals that call these places home. Step into tropical rainforests, seasonal forests, underwater forests, sky-high mountainous forests, frigid boreal forests, and the driest deserts. Through high definition shots of animals and plants, Inside the Enchanted Forests highlights the magic of the natural world around us by sharing how these ecosystems contribute to each other’s survival. Experience the connection between Sloths and sloth moths as they collaborate to keep each other alive, how fruit bearing trees in seasonal forests communicate on how much fruit to produce for population control, watch as black land crabs find their way back to the ocean to lay their eggs, how the acacia tree protects itself from having all its leaves eaten by giraffes and so much more. Inside the Enchanted Forests is ready to take you through our fantastical and very real world.

Inside the Enchanted Forests is a gorgeously filmed and highly informative series. Throughout the 6 approximately 45 minute episodes, I felt immersed in the lush landscapes of our planet. Where I feel Enchanted Forests really shines is its ability to connect the stories of the wild life throughout these biomes, always elaborating on how the amazing plants and animals benefit from each other for their survival. Especially when it comes to the plant-life, I was amazed at how trees have evolved to protect themselves and sync up with other surrounding plants. The only drawback with the docuseries is its tendency to play into the fairytale tropes through the narration and music. There were several moments where Enchanted Forests felt corny. Looking past the occasional presentation issues, the informative and serene series was a delight to explore with. A disclaimer for those with small kids, there are some more graphic shots, including a crab being devoured by fire ants. Additionally, if you do not enjoy insects, this may not be a show for you. For those that enjoy nature documentaries, you’ll absolutely love getting lost in this beautiful series. The first two episodes of Inside the Enchanted Forests premiere on December 6th on National Geographic Wild at 9/8c, with two episodes being released each week afterwards. The entire series will also premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on December 7th.

