Samsung, Disney and Pixar Team Up to Bring Joy to Laundry

A new collaboration with Pixar playfully shows how Samsung’s latest laundry features help take the stress out of doing laundry.

What’s Happening:

Samsung Electronics announced today their latest collaboration with The Walt Disney Company in celebration of Pixar Animation Studio’s Inside Out 2 .

In a new co-created video, Samsung demonstrates how Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is changing the laundry experience to reduce negative emotions and bring joy instead.

The advertisement shows four of the emotion characters from Inside Out 2, each mirroring the sentiments we all go through while doing laundry. With a whimsical touch, the ad sets the scene for a delightful journey through the washing process stating, “There are a lot of emotions going on inside, but we have Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which takes care of your emotions.” This cleverly hints at how the appliance’s core features address the emotional aspects of

each mirroring the sentiments we all go through while doing laundry. With a whimsical touch, the ad sets the scene for a delightful journey through the washing process stating, “There are a lot of emotions going on inside, but we have Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which takes care of your emotions.” This cleverly hints at how the appliance’s core features address the emotional aspects of Laundry routines.

Launched in April, with a custom teaser spot at events in New York, Seoul and Paris, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo revolutionizes laundry routines by combining washer and dryer functionalities. Its space-saving design eliminates the need to transfer loads between separate machines, streamlining the entire process. Thanks to the incorporation of AI Bubble technology, users experience efficient washing and benefits.

The collaborative ad, set to premiere on Samsung’s YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other channels on May 24, will be available across multiple platforms as anticipation builds for the global release of Inside Out 2 in theaters on June 14.

in theaters on June 14. Pixar Animation Studio’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up. Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14th.

What They’re Saying:

Jinny Jung, Vice President, Samsung Electronics: “This collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 let us showcase our product benefits in a fresh way with Pixar’s storytelling expertise. We will continue to introduce various promotions and marketing to show the innovative features of Bespoke AI Laundry Combo to consumers.”