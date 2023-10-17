“Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream” Coming to Disney+ November 17th

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new documentary on Shohei Ohtani will be coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream , a documentary on Shohei Ohtani, will be coming to Disney+ on November 17.

, a documentary on Shohei Ohtani, will be coming to Disney+ on November 17. The documentary is directed and edited by Toru Tokikawa and will include interviews about his background and how he pushed through his unique talent to become the most impressive two-way baseball player since Babe Ruth.

There will be interviews and appearances by coaches, players, managers, and mentors that influenced him throughout the years.

This will take a look throughout Ohtani’s career, from beginning in rural Japan to the start of his professional career with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters while transitioning into the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels.

Some were skeptical when he suffered injuries in 2019 and 2020, but he proved them wrong with his historic 2021 season.

He became the first MLB player with over 10 home runs and 20-plus stolen bases as a hitter and more than 100 strikeouts and 10-plus pitching appearances, winning the American League’s most valuable player trophy.

Currently, Ohtani is recovering from a torn UCL, so he won't be able to pitch in the 2024 season.

What They’re Saying: