“Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream” Coming to Disney+ November 17th

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new documentary on Shohei Ohtani will be coming to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream, a documentary on Shohei Ohtani, will be coming to Disney+ on November 17.
- The documentary is directed and edited by Toru Tokikawa and will include interviews about his background and how he pushed through his unique talent to become the most impressive two-way baseball player since Babe Ruth.
- There will be interviews and appearances by coaches, players, managers, and mentors that influenced him throughout the years.
- This will take a look throughout Ohtani’s career, from beginning in rural Japan to the start of his professional career with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters while transitioning into the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels.
- Some were skeptical when he suffered injuries in 2019 and 2020, but he proved them wrong with his historic 2021 season.
- He became the first MLB player with over 10 home runs and 20-plus stolen bases as a hitter and more than 100 strikeouts and 10-plus pitching appearances, winning the American League’s most valuable player trophy.
- Currently, Ohtani is recovering from a torn UCL, so he won't be able to pitch in the 2024 season.
What They’re Saying:
- “I’m thankful for the opportunity to share my journey in this documentary,” Ohtani says in a statement shared by Disney. “Hearing the stories shared by my childhood heroes has been truly inspiring. I hope this documentary stands as a testament to the importance of resilience, passion, and self-belief in the pursuit of excellence.”
- In describing the doc, Disney says, “Ohtani reflects on his career to date, sharing how he decided to play for the Angels; how he came up with his now famous dream board; what it was like winning the 2023 WBC with Japan; how he overcame past injuries, and so much more.”