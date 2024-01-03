Song Kang-ho Set to Star in Disney+ Drama “Uncle Samsik”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Song Kang-ho will be starring in Disney+’s new drama Uncle Samsik.
What’s Happening:
- Song Kang-ho is set to star in Disney+’s drama Uncle Samsik from Korean writer-director Shin Yeon-shick.
- Uncle Samsik is set in 1960s Korea and tells the story of “a young idealist man who is driven to turn his country’s fortunes around. The man attracts the attention of a shady fixer, who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his boss’ goals.”
- Song Kang-ho will be playing the fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Samsik.
- There's no official release date as of yet, but the 16-part drama series is said to debut sometime in 2024 on Disney+.