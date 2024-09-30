Spider-Man to Return to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for First Time in 10 Years

Spider-Man will make his grand return to the streets and skies of New York City this Thanksgiving for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel and Macy’s will bring Spider-Man back to the streets of New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28th, inspired by and in honor of the iconic art style of comic book legend John Romita Sr.
- Spider-Man will be back in the parade for the first time in a decade, celebrating Marvel and Spider-Man’s roots in New York, the home of Marvel and its 85-year comic book history.
- As an unparalleled Marvel artist and art director, John Romita Sr.’s art and creative vision of Spider-Man remains one of the most globally recognized versions of the character to date – creating some of the most definitive eras for Spider-Man.
- Spider-Man first appeared in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1981, later making his debut as Marvel’s first larger-than-life balloon in 1987.
- The original balloon was retired, but Spidey returned in 2009 for a five-year run through 2014.
- The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, November 28th in the U.S. on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Check local listings for details.
What They’re Saying:
- Chris Fondacaro, Head of Marvel Franchise: “Ever since Marvel Comics #1 hit stands in 1939, Marvel’s home has always been New York. So when the opportunity to work with Macy’s came about to bring one of our most iconic characters back to one of the most emblematic events of New York City, we knew this was the perfect fit for Spidey and our brand’s legacy. We’re absolutely thrilled to celebrate our roots and our fans while honoring one of the most indelible comic book creators from Marvel Comics: John Romita Sr.”
- Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: "Fans will be delighted to see Spider-Man swinging back into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome everyone’s favorite web-slinger to this year’s spectacular balloon lineup. Just like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Spider-Man is a true New York City icon, and I can’t wait for live spectators and viewers across the country to erupt in excitement as Spidey soars high above the streets of the Big Apple on Thanksgiving morning.”