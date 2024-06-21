First Volume of “Star Wars: The Acolyte” Soundtrack with Score by Michael Abels Now Available to Stream Online

Now that we’re halfway through the season of Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+, Lucasfilm has released the soundtrack from the first four episodes of the show online, featuring orchestral score by composer Michael Abels.

The soundtrack for the first four episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte has been released online via streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The score for this live-action Disney+ series from Lucasfilm was composed by Michael Abels, who previously contributed the music for Jordan Peele's horror films Get Out, Us, and Nope.

, , and . Vol. 2 of the soundtrack, which will consist of the music from episodes 5 through 9, will be released on Friday, July 19th, and will include the original song “Power of Two” performed by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét.

Michael Abels: “The instrumentation of the score is classic orchestral with 21st-century innovations. The multi-cultural percussion is live and virtual with heavy use of Taiko drums. Some of the wind instruments are also virtual, to achieve a sound that is of this world and beyond. Sonic textures and processed effects were incorporated to create terrifying musical moments, giving those sounds an organic quality, rather than electronic. Voices are a crucial element with a limited use of a large choir, but throughout the score, there is a featured group of diverse female voices representing the twins’ home planet and the culture in which they were raised.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are released Tuesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+.