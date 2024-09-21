The T Sisters Star In The Latest “Theme Song Takeover” on Disney Channel

Disney Channel has debuted a new Theme Song Takeover, celebrating one (actually, three) of Tater’s Cousins from the new animated series on the network, Primos.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has released the first of their popular Theme Song Takeover interstitials themed to the new animated series, Primos .

interstitials themed to the new animated series, . The theme song to the show, already catchy enough, is taken over by Tabi, Tere, and Tonita (collectively known as The T Sisters) and focuses on them in a crazy new cheer, instead of the rest of the massive group of cousins (Primos) as the normal theme song does.

The song stays fairly close to the original theme song, replacing lyrics about Tater and her summer-gone-awry with more about The T Sisters and their personalities – like their affinity for hot goss and, well, Tea.

The full series, Primos, is a coming-of-age animated comedy that follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self.

Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.