Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 22nd-26th:

Monday, January 22 – Judge Much? Bethany Gaskin aka @Bloveslife (YouTube star and mukbang sensation; inside look at this social media food craze and how it made her a millionaire) Robin Greenfield (Living a life of extreme minimalism) Emma Bradford ( Prison Brides ; Falling in love with a man behind bars) Performance by Shemika Campbell (World-renowned limbo artist; Guinness World Record holder)

Tuesday, January 23 Nina Parker ( Friday Night Vibes ) Arlan Hamilton ( Your First Million: Why You Don’t Have to be Born Into a Legacy of Wealth to Leave One Behind )

Wednesday, January 24 – Age Gap Why relationships where one person is much older than their partner still strike a nerve Guests address how they are building lasting relationships and friendships, not letting age differences get in the way

Thursday, January 25 – Big Debuts EXCLUSIVE : Luenell (Exclusive look at her Broadway debut in Chicago ) Beverly Johnson (New one-woman show marking the 50th anniversary of her history-making Vogue cover)

Friday, January 26 – Extreme Family Ties Catherine Galasso-Vigorito and Gabriella Vigorito ( sMothered ). Tamron reunites a former foster child with her former foster mother KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Renee Hayslett (Tyler Perry’s Sistas ) Performance by Umi (“why dont we go”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.