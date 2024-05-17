This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 20th-24th:

Monday, May 20 – Tradition or Trouble? Sleepovers, Babysitting and Prom 2024 Recent headlines sparking concern over sleepovers Dr. Tamara Mose and Dr. Larry Mitnaul Yudelis Castillo (Viral babysitting star) High school junior who spent $16,000 on prom.

Tuesday, May 21 – Flaunt it! Gayle King (Going viral with her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover) Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) and Mark Hoying (Inspiration for children’s book, How Lucky Am I? ) Performance by Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying Chef Edy Massih (Oversized “brown paper” charcuterie-style boards) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, May 22 – You’re Invited to the Cookout! Performance by DJ Cassidy (“ Pass the Mic Live! ” Las Vegas residency) Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Doug E. Fresh Kameelah Williams and Lemisha Fields (702; “Where My Girls At?”) Chef Joseph Burton (Baltimore’s Rooted Rotisserie; burgers and parmesan truffle fries) Tamron and culinary producer Lish Steiling (Co-authors Confident Cook ) Second annual Potato Salad Showdown

Thursday, May 23 – You Inherited What? Woman who inherited the World’s Largest Barbra Streisand Memorabilia Collection Olivia Joan on the wardrobe she inherited from hair and cosmetic industry visionary Joan Johnson Inspiring story from a woman whose dying wish was to raffle off her Volkswagen Bug at her funeral, and we’ll meet the lucky teenager who won it! Man who used an unexpected inheritance to fund a life-changing musical project.

Friday, May 24 – Unforgettable Moments Catch up with some of the most memorable and talked about guests of all time! Chef Babette Davis (Age-defying tips and recipes) Couple who had a three-month-long third date. Update on what they’re doing now! Look back at some of our most inspiring stories



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.