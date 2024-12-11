“The Greatest Showman” Director in Negotiations for Live-Action “Tangled”

A live-action version of Tangled is moving forward at Disney with Michael Gracey now in negotiations to direct.
- Michael Gracey has entered negotiations to direct a live-action take on Tangled for Disney, per Deadline.
- Gracey had a big hit with his feature debut, the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman. After directing the 2021 Pink documentary All I Know So Far, his next film, the offbeat Robbie Williams biopic Better Man (where the singer is depicted as a CGI chimpanzee) opens at the end of the month.
- Presumably, Tangled will keep Gracey in the musical realm, with the animated version boasting songs by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater. Details about the overall approach to the story aren’t known as yet, though Deadline adds that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming 2025 I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel) wrote the most recent draft of the script.
- Telling the story of Rapunzel, 2010’s Tangled made over $592 million at the worldwide box office and was followed up with an animated series. An attraction based on the ride is in the works for Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.
