Members of The Beach Boys Participate in Q&A at Abbey Road Ahead of Disney+ Documentary Debut

Ahead of the May 24th debut of the new Disney+ documentary on The Beach Boys, a special Q&A event featuring two of the band’s members was held at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London.

What’s Happening:

Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys joined Frank Marshall, the director/producer of the upcoming Disney+ documentary for a special Q&A event moderated by British journalist and author Mariella Frostrup timed to the 58th anniversary of The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” album.

The panelists discussed bringing their era-defining record “Pet Sounds” back to London 58 years after they previewed the record to The Beatles.

Additional guests in attendance included the documentary’s producers Nigel Sinclair and Aly Parker, writer/producer Mark Monroe, and Lucasfilm president Kathy Kennedy.

About The Beach Boys Documentary:

is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was.

Viewers will also hear from the group’s Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, plus view a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from Ricky Fataar.

is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and written by Mark Monroe. The all-new documentary, The Beach Boys, begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ May 24th, 2024.