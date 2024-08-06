Photos: “The Incredibles” 20th Anniversary was Celebrated With a Special Screening in Anaheim California

Yesterday, fans of The Incredibles were able to take part in a special 20th anniversary screening.

What's Happening:

Yesterday, fans were able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Incredibles with an outdoor screening at Pearson Park Amphitheater in Anaheim, California.

There were also special food trucks and vendors at the event.

Plus photo opportunities and characters.

D23 Members were able to receive some extra perks, including early entry, reserve seating, and a special gift.

About The Incredibles:

Bob Parr used to be one of the world’s greatest superheroes, known to all as “Mr. Incredible,” saving lives and fighting evil on a daily basis.

But now, 15 years later, he and his wife Helen, a former superhero in her own right, have been forced because of a series of unfortunate accidents and frivolous lawsuits to take on civilian identities and retreat to the suburbs to live normal lives with their three kids.

As a clock-punching insurance claims adjuster, the only thing Bob fights these days is boredom and a bulging waistline. Itching to get back into action, the sidelined superhero gets his chance when a mysterious communication summons him to the remote island of Nomanisan for a top-secret assignment. When things go seriously awry, and Bob is taken prisoner by an evil genius named Syndrome, Helen and the kids fly to the rescue to help straighten things out.

The whole family has to battle Syndrome and his seemingly unstoppable ominous Omnidroids.