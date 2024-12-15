Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of December 16th-20th:

Monday, December 16 Day of Hot Topics 12 Days of Holidays

Tuesday, December 17 Tyler Perry ( The Six Triple Eight ) Holiday performance from The Temptations 12 Days of Holidays

Wednesday, December 18 Kerry Washington ( The Six Triple Eight ) Nikki Glaser (host, the 82nd Golden Globes) 12 Days of Holidays

Thursday, December 19 Billy Eichner ( Mufasa: The Lion King ) 12 Days of Holidays

Friday, December 20 The View ’s Annual Holiday Show Jamie Lee Curtis ( The Last Showgirl ) Performance from Jordin Sparks 12 Days of Holidays



