is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of January 20th-24th:

Monday, January 20 Pre-empted for the presidential inauguration coverage

Tuesday, January 21 Roy Wood Jr. ( Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers )

Wednesday, January 22 Lucy Liu ( Presence )

Thursday, January 23 Michelle Yeoh ( Star Trek: Section 31 )

Friday, January 24 Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor ( Pod Save America ) Julia Stiles ( Wish You Were Here )



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.